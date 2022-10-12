How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool on TV and online, or listen live for free

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool: It’s a huge game in Scotland as Glasgow Rangers host Liverpool at Ibrox in the Champions League. Can the ‘Gers pull off a shock against the struggling Reds? Here’s how to watch.

Things are coming apart at the seams for Liverpool. From being two games away from an unprecedented quadruple last season, they currently sit mid-table in the Premier League with only two wins from eight league games so far… and none away from Anfield.

Sunday’s loss at Arsenal plunged the Reds further into crisis, to the point that Glasgow Rangers will be eyeing an upset on the big stage tonight. The Scottish side were well beaten at Anfield a week ago, but with further injuries to the Liverpool contingent and a raucous home crowd looking to celebrate the big occasion, we wouldn’t be surprised if the gloom continued to descend over Jurgen Klopp’s beleaguered side.

Liverpool know a win goes a long way towards securing progress from the group stages of the Champions League, while Rangers are looking to get their first points on the board after three straight defeats in the competition so far this season.

Believe it or not, despite more than 60 years of England vs Scotland games in European club football, Liverpool and Glasgow Rangers had never met in a competitive game before last week. And now there’s two days within eight days!

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football, which also sees Inter Milan take on Barcelona and Spurs in action against Frankfurt. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Rangers on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Rangers vs Liverpool kick-off time

Glasgow Rangers vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday October 12. The game is being played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, where the atmosphere is sure to be incredible. If you’re home from work and fancy tuning into some footy, the Ajax vs Napoli and Atletico vs Bruges games both kick off at 5:45pm UK time.

How to watch Rangers vs Liverpool on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Glasgow Rangers vs Liverpool coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time on BT Sport 2 for a long build up to tonight’s games. It’s also available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Rangers vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live’s free live audio stream of Glasgow Rangers vs Liverpool. Live commentary from Ibrox begins at 8:00pm UK time, although you can join Kelly Cates from 7:00pm.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.