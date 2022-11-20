How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador: Watch World Cup 2022 opener on free TV and live stream in 4K

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador: The FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway this weekend as the host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador. Here’s how to watch on TV and online for free.

Qatar vs Ecuador. Hmm. It’s not exactly the most exciting of World Cup openers is it? It’s hardly got the potential of an Argentina vs Cameroon in 1990, or a France vs Senegal in 2002… or even the close run thing of Brazil vs Scotland in 1998.

Anyway, for some reason FIFA has decided the holders shouldn’t play the first game anymore. We’re not happy about it, but that’s kind of par for the course for this World Cup, which feels like it will be endured rather than enjoyed. The time of year is all wrong, the politics of it is all wrong…

To be honest, we don’t really have that much to say about the 51st (yeah right) and 46th best teams in the world, respectively, but the game itself will be interesting in terms of how it’s handled, how many people actually come to the game, and what sort of spectacle the host nation can put on amid all of the controversy over it being awarded the tournament in the first place.

Here’s how to watch Qatar vs Ecuador on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Qatar vs Ecuador kick-off time

Quatar vs Ecuador kicks off at 4:00pm UK time on Sunday November 20. The game is being played at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The stadium, which has a 60,000 capacity and a retractable roof, will be used for the first time at the World Cup. The less said about its construction the better.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on free TV and online?

Every game at World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TV or live stream online for free in the UK. BBC and ITV are sharing the rights once again, but the Beeb has the honour of opening the tournament. Coverage starts at 3:00pm UK time on BBC One HD. You can join Gary Lineker and co. in the host nation.

You can also watch the live stream on the BBC website or watch on the BBC iPlayer app.

Is Qatar vs Ecuador available to watch in 4K?

All 33 games BBC has the rights to will be aired in 4K via the BBC iPlayer app for smart TVs. The resolution is accompanied by the HLG high dynamic range format, meaning a premium viewing experience will be available for free for Qatar vs Ecuador.

You’ll need a supported TV set with the latest version of the iPlayer app to tune in to the content marked ‘UHD’. Live coverage can be found on the iPlayer home page, or within the Sport category. Here are the supported TVs. If you’ve bought a 4K TV in the last 4 years or so, you should be able to access it.

Here’s our guide to how to watch the World Cup in 4K

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.