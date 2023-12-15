Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Spurs: Premier League Live stream

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs: This match between Nottingham Forest and Spurs was originally meant to be on Saturday morning, but has been bumped up to the night of Friday the 15th.

With Christmas in sight, this match will kick off the brutal fixture list that many teams will be playing out until the new year. Both teams will need the three points for differing reasons. Nottm Forest’s recent run of form has been poor, threatening the job of their manager Steve Cooper.

Spurs’ recent run of form hasn’t been great either, their injury ravaged squad also suffering from some questionable refereeing decisions, though their matches aren’t lacking for excitement given the 3-3 draw with Man City and their 4-1 win over Newcastle United in their last match.

You would imagine that Spurs will have the advantage due to the better players in their squad, but don’t discount the home team either with their fans behind them.

A win for Spurs would push them closer to the top four, while a win for Nottm Forest will push them away from the relegation places. Here’s how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on the best TV you have in the house.

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs kick-off time 

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs will kick-off a weekend of Premier League football at 8pm on Friday December 15th. The game is being played at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Spurs on TV and online

The Nottm Forest vs Spurs clash will be will be hosted by Sky Sports. You can watch it on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and in UHD.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Nottingham Forest vs Spurs for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Nottm Forest vs Spurs via talkSPORT, either on the radio or online.

Watch safely with a VPN

Watch safely with a VPN

If you're watching or listening to the match online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

