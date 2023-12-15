How to watch Nottingham Forest v Spurs: Premier League Live stream

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs: This match between Nottingham Forest and Spurs was originally meant to be on Saturday morning, but has been bumped up to the night of Friday the 15th.

With Christmas in sight, this match will kick off the brutal fixture list that many teams will be playing out until the new year. Both teams will need the three points for differing reasons. Nottm Forest’s recent run of form has been poor, threatening the job of their manager Steve Cooper.

Spurs’ recent run of form hasn’t been great either, their injury ravaged squad also suffering from some questionable refereeing decisions, though their matches aren’t lacking for excitement given the 3-3 draw with Man City and their 4-1 win over Newcastle United in their last match.

You would imagine that Spurs will have the advantage due to the better players in their squad, but don’t discount the home team either with their fans behind them.

A win for Spurs would push them closer to the top four, while a win for Nottm Forest will push them away from the relegation places. Here’s how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on the best TV you have in the house.

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs kick-off time

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs will kick-off a weekend of Premier League football at 8pm on Friday December 15th. The game is being played at the City Ground in Nottingham.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Spurs on TV and online

The Nottm Forest vs Spurs clash will be will be hosted by Sky Sports. You can watch it on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and in UHD.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for a Now TV monthly Sports package membership. This’ll give you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

How to listen to Nottingham Forest vs Spurs for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Nottm Forest vs Spurs via talkSPORT, either on the radio or online.

Watch safely with a VPN

