How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Stream the game live and listen free

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: The top four clash headlines Sunday’s Premier League action. Here’s how to watch live and listen online.

Arsenal face a tough trip to St. James Park if they’re to keep their faltering Premier League title challenge alive. The Gunners got a first win in four against Chelsea in midweek, but the damage may have already been done by the three successive draws that preceded it.

Going into the weekend’s games, Manchester City now have the upper hand and can win their remaining games and comfortably hold on to the title. All Arsenal can do is put on the pressure and hope for a Manchester City slip up.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just hit its lowest price yet Hit currently has the game on for £52.85. That’s a £17 saving over the RRP. Considering it was only released on April 28 this is a great saving. Hit

RRP £69.99

£52.85 View Deal

As for Newcastle? Well, everything is rosie in the Geordie Arabia garden as the North East club looks set to return to the Champions League for the first time in 20-years.

It’s 2nd vs 3rd in the Premier League with Arsenal’s title challenge hanging by a thread. Here’s how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle vs Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday May 7. The game is being played at St James Park in Newcastle.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this rare Saturday afternoon televised game in the Premier League. Coverage starts at 3:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with Sky Sports Main Event joining the action at 4:25pm.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Newcastle vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Radio 5 Live You can access the Newcastle vs Arsenal commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.