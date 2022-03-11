How to watch Man United vs Spurs in the Premier League live on TV

How to watch Man United vs Spurs It’s a crucial game in the Premier League’s top 4 race. Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The race to secure fourth spot in the Premier League is heating up among the also rans, who long gave up the chase of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Right now Arsenal are in the driving seat and the Gunners will be glad to hear two ot their closest rivals are facing off this weekend.

Man United vs Spurs promises to be a pivotal game for both sides, looking to keep up the chase. They enter Saturday evening’s game after vastly contrasting fortunes on the previous match day.

United were spanked 4-1 at local rivals Man City, with Spurs enjoying a 5-0 win over relegation-threatened Everton. We expect a much tighter game this weekend, although there have been some very high-scoring instalments of this showpiece fixture in the past.

Can Harry give United another Kane-ing? Or can Ronaldo and co lift the Red Devils once again?

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Spurs on TV and online.

Man United vs Spurs kick-off time

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is the Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League with the game being played under the lights at Old Trafford on March 12. The game will kick-off at 5:30pm UK time.,

How to watch Man United vs Spurs

Sky Sports has the rights to show the Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League. Following the final score in the 3pm kick offs, you can join coverage of Man United vs Spurs on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.