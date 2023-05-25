How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: Live stream online and listen for free

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea: The midweek Premier League action continues as Chelsea visit Man United. Here’s how to watch and listen online for free

The battles between Chelsea and Manchester United have decided titles in previous years, but this one will have a very end of season feel about it. Man United need just a point from their final two games to be certain of a return to the Champions League next season. That shouldn’t be an issue.

Chelsea have suffered a truly awful campaign in the first season under owner Todd Boehly’s madcap leadership. Frank Lampard was hired a couple of months ago as the third manager of the season, with the hopes of putting out the fires at Stamford Bridge. Instead things have gotten worse. Chelsea are 12th in the Premier League and can’t finish above 11th even if they win their final two games.

The trip to Old Trafford tonight will give the Blues, and their squad of expensive recent signings, an opportunity to salvage just a little bit of pride, ahead of the arrival of the next boss Mauricio Pochettino.

‘Poch’ faces a huge job to get Chelsea back on track, but given the talent amassed within the squad, there’s at least the opportunity to sculpt a competitive team over the summer.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Man United vs Chelsea will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday May 25. The game is being played at The Theatre of Dreams itself, Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this Thursday Night Football game. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Chelsea commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

