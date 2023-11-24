How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool: The Premier League’s top two clubs face-off in an early Saturday showdown that could dictate the direction of the title race moving into the New Year.

The international break is mercifully over and the Premier League is back with a bang as Man City host Liverpool. The two rivals are separated by just a point after 12 games, and are suiting up for another epic battle for the title with Arsenal set to make it a three-way fight.

However, the Etihad Stadium is rarely a happy hunting ground for the Reds. Liverpool haven’t won this fixture since 2015 and have taken a couple of shellackings on enemy territory in the process.

The Saturday lunchtime kick-offs haven’t been doing the reds any favours either, in recent times. There have been three international breaks so far this season, and the Liverpool have recommenced action at 12:30pm on Saturday every time.

Thankfully, there are no new injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp’s side coming out of the international break, while there are doubts over several of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City stars, including goalkeeper Ederson and star striker Erling Haaland.

The winner will be clear at the top of the table by the time the 3pm Premier League game kick off. Here’s how to watch City vs Liverpool on the best TV you have in the house.

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Man City vs Liverpool will kick-off a great weekend of Premier League football at 12.30pm on Saturday November 26. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool on TV and online

The Manchester City vs Liverpool clash will be will be hosted by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sports) for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. The build-up will begin on TNT Sports 1 from 11am UK time.

It’s worth noting that you’ll no longer be able to watch TNT Sports via the BT Sports app, with the latter shutting down for good on 12th October 2023. In order to watch the match online, you’ll instead need to activate and download the Discovery+ app via your BT or EE account at no extra cost.

How to listen to Man City vs Liverpool for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Man City vs Liverpool via talkSPORT, either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you're watching or listening to the Liverpool vs Everton match online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN.