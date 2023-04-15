How to watch Man City vs Leicester: Premier League live stream and listen for free

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City in the Premier League: Title chasing City host relegation-threatened Leicester. Here’s how to watch and access a free audio stream.

Man City are in hot pursuit of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and are hoping to keep up the pressure on the leaders and cut the gap to just three points.

City play first this weekend and a win can increase the heat on the Gunners, who don’t play until Sunday afternoon’s meeting with West Ham. We’d imagine there’ll be some squeaky bums among Arsenal fans heading into that game if in-form City manage to get the three points here.

To do that they’ll need to beat Leicester City, whose Premier League status is under serious threat after a torrid run of results that put paid to manager Brendan Rodgers spell as Foxes boss. The Midlands club sits 19th in the Premier League two points from safety below 17th placed Everton.

The Foxes will be hoping for the fabled “new manager bounce” after appointing former Norwich City and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith to replace Rodgers. However, it couldn’t possibly be a tougher first assignment for the likeable Brummie boss.

Smith’s deal currently runs until the end of the season and he’ll be hopeful that keeping Leicester up could lead to a permanent appointment.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs Leicester City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Leicester kick-off time

Man City vs Leicester City kicks off at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday April 15. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester City live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League with coverage starting at around 5:00pm, on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Man City vs Leicester for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man City vs Leicester live commentary here.

