How to watch Man City vs Leeds: Is the 3pm kick-off on TV and online?

How to watch Man City vs Leeds United: A 3pm Saturday game? On TV in the UK? It’s an afternoon fit for a king. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

Premier League games have traditionally kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday, save those reserved for television coverage. In recent years that’s often half of the fixtures across the weekend.

However, this weekend we’ll actually get to see a game at the traditional time aired on television. Premier League Champions Manchester City host relegation threatened Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium with huge implications at both ends of the table.

City can go a step closer to retaining their title with what’s expected to be a routine win. However, they may have reckoned without the grenade that is Big Sam Allardyce returning to the dugout in an effort to rescue Leeds’ Premier League status.

If you doubted the survival specialist (except the last time he tried it, of course), check out these quotes from the midweek press conference:

“I’m 68 but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep (Guardiola), not (Jurgen) Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta. The football club chooses which way it wants to go and far too many people think I am old and antiquated which is so far from the truth. It’s all there with me. They do what they do, I do what I do. In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them. I’m not saying I’m better than them, but certainly as good as they are.”

OK, then Sam. Hope that works out for you. Reportedly, he gets three million pounds if he manages to keep Leeds up with four games to go. Three wins should do it.

City know the title is in their hands and winning out will ensure the title makes it safely back to Abu Dhabi’s UK outpost in Manchester.

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs Leeds on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Leeds United kick-off time

Manchester City vs Leeds United will kick off at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday May 6. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. It’s a short journey across the Pennines for this War of the Roses fixture.

How to watch Man City vs Leeds live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this rare Saturday afternoon televised game in the Premier League. Coverage starts at 2:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Man City vs Leeds for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man City vs Leeds live commentary here.

