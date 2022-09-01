How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for free – what time does Episode 1 drop?

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power: The Amazon Prime Tolkien series is finally here! Here’s how to watch Episode 1 and Episode 2 of the blockbuster series. Read on to see what time the episodes drop.

The day is finally here! The most anticipated streaming show of 2022 (sorry House of the Dragon and Obi-Wan Kenobi) has arrived. Amazon’s expensive bet on the Lord of the Rings franchise has arrived with the premiere of The Rings of Power.

In this case, good things come in pairs as Amazon Prime Video is dropping the first two episodes together, to set up a movie-like experience for the Tolkien fans who’ve been desperate for this series to arrive since Amazon purchased the rights and announced plans to make a TV series five years ago.

Read on for how to watch The Rings of Power, the release dates, trailer, and season 1 plot.

Where can you stream LOTR: The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Prime video exclusive. You’ll need to be a paid-up member of Amazon’s Prime membership in order to access Prime Video. You can watch on the best TV in the house in 4K HDR on Amazon Prime, as well as on your tablet and laptop.

The company offers free trials to all brand new customers, and occasionally will offer a week or a month to returning customers to lure them back in. You can actually get a free trial of Amazon Prime once every 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

When can you stream LOTR: The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Thursday September 1 in the United States and arrives in the early hours of Friday September 2 in the UK. The first and second episodes are dropping at the same time. However, it’ll be one a week from then on.

USA: The Rings of Power: Episodes 1 and 2 release time: Thursday September 1 – 9:00pm EST / 6pm PST

UK: The Rings of Power: Episodes 1 and 2 release time: Friday September 2 – 02:00am BST

Here’s the final trailer for The Rings of Power…

There are eight episodes to enjoy in The Rings of Power Season 1. Amazon is doing us a solid by dropping the first two on Thursday September 1/Friday September 2. See below for the full timeline of episodes for The Rings of Power season 1.

Episode 1, 2: Thursday September 1 / Friday September 2 (9pm EST / 2am BST)

Thursday September 1 / Friday September 2 (9pm EST / 2am BST) Episode 3: Friday September 9 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

Friday September 9 (12am EST / 5am UK time) Episode 4: Friday September 16 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

Friday September 16 (12am EST / 5am UK time) Episode 5: Friday September 23 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

Friday September 23 (12am EST / 5am UK time) Episode 6: Friday September 30 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

Friday September 30 (12am EST / 5am UK time) Episode 7: Friday October 7 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

Friday October 7 (12am EST / 5am UK time) Episode 8: Friday October 14 (12am EST / 5am UK time)

The Rings of Power Season 1 plot

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set during the second-age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the One Ring (yes, to rule them all) came into the possession of a certain Bilbo Baggins.

Before the epic War or the Ring depicted in J.R.R Tolkien’s series of novels, Middle-earth existed in a time of relative peace, free from the abundant evil the Fellowship of the Ring was forced to confront. However, there are warning signs for the new and familiar characters that’ll play out the events of The Rings of Power.

Chief among those concerned about this re-emergence of evil is Galadriel; yes that one, back in her days as a young elven warrior. He old pal Elrond is along for the ride. Alongside the dwarves, elves and men we’re all familiar with, we’ll also meet a society of “Harfoots” the ancestral predecessors of our beloved hobbits.

Amazon Studios writes: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”