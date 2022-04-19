How to watch Liverpool vs Man United: Is the big game live on TV and online?

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United in the Premier League: It’s one of the biggest games in the calendar and it’s live! Here’s how to watch the Liverpool vs United live on TV and online.

There’s no bigger game in world football than Liverpool vs Manchester United. That’s just the way it is. The two biggest clubs in England could make a claim to the title anywhere in the world and, as always, there’s plenty riding on this midweek clash.

Liverpool know a win would take them back to the top of the Premier League, albeit having played a game more than Man City. United would love nothing more than throwing a spanner in the works of a Liverpool title bid at Anfield, while boosting their own fading hopes of securing a top four spot and Champions League football next season.

Liverpool enter the game looking for a repeat of the historic 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford earlier in the season, and having progressed to the FA Cup Final and Champions League semi-final within the last week. United needed some late heroics from Cristiano Ronaldo to beat bottom of the league Norwich at home. United will be without Ronaldo tonight.

It’s fair to say, these two giants are operating at different ends of the spectrum right now, but these games have thrown up plenty of surprising results in the past.

The rearranged fixture headlines Tuesday evening’s sporting action on TV and online. Here’s how to watch tonight on Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Man United kick-off time

Liverpool vs Manchester United is the only game on the Premier League calendar tonight and will kick off a 8:00pm. The game is being played at the famous old Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man United

This is a rescheduled fixture from March 20 because of the home side’s FA Cup commitments. It arrives at the busiest point of the season, but thankfully the game is still live on TV. You can watch tonight from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune in to the game. If you don’t have access through the satellite or cable platform, there’s always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

