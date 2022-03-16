How to watch Lille vs Chelsea live on TV – can the holders hold it together?

How to watch Lille vs Chelsea in the Champions League live on TV: The last 16 tie comes at a crossroads in Chelsea’s history. LOSC vs Chelsea headlines the action tonight.

Things can change quite quickly in football, eh? Three weeks ago, it was business as usual for Chelsea as they established a 2-0 win against reigning French champions following the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Flash forward to the present and Chelsea is a club embroiled in an unprecedented crisis, with the UK government seizing the club owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, paralysing the club’s finances and threatening its very future.

It was thought the game was thought to be under threat, after it was reported that the EU had also placed sanctions on Chelsea, but at the time of writing it appears to be going ahead. Chelsea remain hot favourites to progress to the quarter final draw on Friday, but one has to wonder whether the off-the-field turmoil at the club is eventually going to take its toll on the field too.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Lille.

Lille vs Chelsea kick-off time

Lille vs Chelsea kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday 16 March. Chelsea travel to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the north-east corner of France seeking to get the tie wrapped up with as little fuss as possible. In the other Champions League game tonight, Juventus take on Villareal with the game finely poised at 1-1. The victors in these two fixtures will complete the quarter final line-up.

How to watch Chelsea vs Lille

BT Sport is the place to be for Lille vs Chelsea tonight, as per usual. BT has the rights for all Champions League games in the UK, and you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. If you’re hoping to watch Villareal vs Juventus, you’ll find that game on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

