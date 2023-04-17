How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool. Monday Night Football sees Leeds United host Liverpool. Here’s how to watch live online or listen for free.

Leeds are desperate for a win to help them move away from the relegation zone and secure their Premier League status for another season. Luckily for Leeds, they’re playing against a team that has been brutal away from home against the bottom clubs this season – Liverpool.

The Reds lost at Nottingham Forest, at Wolves, at Bournemouth, when all three clubs were rock bottom of the league table. They also dropped points at struggling Everton too. So, with that in mind, the Elland Road club has reason to hope for a positive outcome tonight.

In better news for Jurgen Klopp’s beleaguered side, forward Luiz Diaz is back in the match day squad for the first time in October, when he suffered a knee injury at Arsenal. Fans will be hoping the live wire Colombian winger can give the team a much needed lift as they look set to miss out on European qualification, as well as the much-touted signing of Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer.

Leeds currently sit 16th, two points clear of the drop zone. A win tonight would lift them five points clear of their rivals, possibly cutting adrift the bottom four of Southhampton, Leicester, Forest and Everton.

It’s a much bigger game than it is for Leeds than it is for Liverpool and the Elland Road crowd – one of the loudest and most vociferous in English football – are likely to be a big factor.

Here’s how to watch Leeds vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leeds vs Liverpool kick-off time

Leeds United vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday April 17. The game is being played at the Elland Road, Leeds.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Monday Night Football games in the Premier League. Indeed. it invented it. Coverage starts at 1:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports Main Event joins the coverage in time for kick-off an hour later.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Leeds United vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Leeds vs Liverpool live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.