How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 10: Watch the finale as it airs

How to watch the House of the Dragon finale: The Game of Thrones spin-off has reached its fiery season one conclusion. Here’s how to enjoy the final episode as it airs on TV and online.

House of the Dragon seems to have got better as the series has gone on and the stakes have risen higher. Now it’s time for the finale, when we’ll be able to judge the first season as a whole.

What’s felt like a quite tame show at times, especially compared to the GoT hijinks, has ramped up in recent weeks and now everything appears to be on the line in Sunday night’s Season 1 finale.

If you haven’t seen the first nine episodes, be warned there’s some spoilers ahead…

Episode 9 of House of the Dragon was the most consequential yet. King Viserys is dead, the fix is in, and the crown has been stolen. His completely unwilling and incapable son Aegon (now Aegon II) is on The Iron Throne after a deathbed proclamation from Virserys was initially misinterpreted and then quickly exploited by the interested parties loyal to the newly-widowed Queen Alicent.

Not everyone in King’s Landing is bending the knee. At the end of episode 9, the coronation was crashed by Princess Rhaenys and her massive, massive dragon. She could have pulled the ol’ “Dracarys” trick and wiped out the lot of them, but literally held fire.

As for the rightful heir, Princess Rhaenyra, her birthright stolen has been stolen. She, her husband Daemon, and their brood of kids from multiple partnerships (including their own) are tucked away on Dragonstone unaware of the developments. Yet…

We didn’t hear from that side of the family in episode 9, but we will in episode 10. Princess Rhaenys has arrived on Dragonstone to proclaim: “The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children.”

You can watch the official Season 1 Episode 10 preview in the trailer below.

How to watch House of the Dragon finale

House of the Dragon is made by HBO in the USA and as usual Sky Atlantic has dibs in the UK That means you’ll need a Sky subscription to tune in. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can Sky Atlantic on channel 108.

You can also sign up to watch all episodes without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as the finale is also being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. That’s 2am UK time on the morning of Sunday October 23.

Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episodes 1-9 are currently available on-demand on Sky or NOW platforms. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.