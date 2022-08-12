Can you stream Nope at home?

Can you watch Nope at home in the UK? The new Jordan Peele film is kicking ass at the box office and arrives in the UK today. But is Nope available to stream at home from the comfort of your couch?

It’s difficult to argue that Jordan Peele – of Key & Peele fame – is the hottest filmmaker in Hollywood right now. The actor, writer, director and comedian is blazing a trail with cultural touchstones like Get Out, Us, and now Nope, which hit cinemas in the USA three weeks ago.

As with his other movies, Nope is proving a huge hit with the critics, and continues the horror theme that explores – albeit metaphorically – some deep-seated interpretations of the African American experience in the United States.

In that regard, the films are seen as deeply intelligent and groundbreaking with real social importance, as well as being good old fashioned hide behind the couch spectacles.

“Two siblings running a horse ranch in California discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon,” reads the synopsis for the flick, which stars the excellent Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Keke Palmer, who was most recently seen in Pixar’s Lightyear.

You can check out the trailer for the film, which currently has a 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, below. Fire up YouTube on the best TV in the house to enjoy it at its fullest.

Can you watch Nope at home?

Unfortunately, Nope is exclusive to cinemas at the moment. It arrived in UK cinemas today, August 13, and there’ll be a period of exclusivity before it becomes available to rent in the home as a digital stream. There’ll be a longer wait before we get to enjoy it as part of a streaming service subscription.

Given the film landed on July 22 in the United States, we can expect the movie theatres to enjoy a period of 45-day exclusivity. In the US, the studio, Universal Pictures has an exclusive deal with NBC’s Peacock streaming service, meaning it’ll be available on Peacock on September 6.

In the UK, it’s a different story. Sky has confirmed that Nope will come to the Sky Store as a home premiere in September. Those movies generally cost £15.99 to watch though. Currently Peacock is only available within the Sky ecosystem right now and it’s unclear whether Nope will go there after its run in the Sky Store. Universal also has an arrangement with Amazon Prime over early access to new movies, so it’s going to be a waiting game.

We’ll let you know as soon as we get definitive word on how to watch Nope at home in the UK.