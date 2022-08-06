 large image

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool: New Premier League season live on TV and online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool. Liverpool’s title tilt begins at newly promoted Championship winners Fulham. Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Liverpool on TV and online.

After narrowly missing out on the title last season, Liverpool will aim to go one better and prevent Manchester City winning a third title in a row, something that’s proved hard in previous generations.

The Reds travel to Fulham on the first Saturday of the new Premier League season, with the Cottagers looking to make a statement after developing a reputation as a yo-yo club in recent years, due to multiple successive promotions and relegations.

It’ll be a tough ask for Marco Silva’s men with Liverpool looking in fine fettle during the Community Shield win over Man City last weekend. However, the away fixture, early on Saturday morning against a Premier League newcomer excited to be back among the big boys may prove challenging.

Reds fans will hope to see Darwin Nunez in action, following a star cameo last weekend, while Fulham are banking on star striker Aleksandar Mitrović bringing his rampant goalscoring form to the big time.

Here’s how to watch Fulham vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fulham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Liverpool vs Fulham kicks off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday August 6. The Premier League is starting a week earlier this year due to a mid-season gap for the World Cup, but the first weekend of August does feel a bit too early. The game is being played at Fulham FC’s famous old Craven Cottage stadium in West London.

How to Fulham vs Liverpool on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport has the rights to the 12:30pm Saturday morning kick offs, with coverage starting at 11:30am on BT Sport 1 and in 4K HDR on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

author icon

