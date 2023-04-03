How to watch Everton vs Spurs: Monday Night Football live stream and free audio

How to watch Everton vs Spurs: The Premier League weekend concludes as Everton host Tottenham Hotspur. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

It’s fair to say it hasn’t been the most enjoyable of seasons for two of English football’s most renowned clubs. Everton are again embroiled in a tight relegation battle and enter tonight back in the bottom three. Spurs are manageress and outside of the top-four and the race for Champions League football next season.

So, there’s a huge amount at stake for both teams as they aim to put a little lipstick on a pig of a season. For Everton, it’s quite possible their very future is tied to staying in the Premier League given their financial predicament.

For Spurs, attracting a top class manager to replace Antonio Conte may be tied to squeaking into the Champions League spots.

NordVPN offer – £2.56 NordVPN is now offering up to 66% off with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

Everton play host tonight, which should be a big advantage given the team’s struggles on the road this season. All but 9 of their paltry 26 points have come at Goodison Park.

Spurs still have the talent to give anyone in the Premier League a good game and England captain Harry Kane has been the main reason the the North Londoners remain in with a shout of overhauling faltering Man United and surging Newcastle to secure that coveted top four spot.

Can Spurs take a step in the right direction tonight and inflict more misery on Sean Dyche’s side? Or will Everton find a way to get more precious points on the board?

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs Everton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Everton vs Spurs kick-off time

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday April 3. The game is being played at the famous old Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool.

How to watch Everton vs Spurs live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to Monday Night Football with coverage starting at around 5:00pm, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Everton vs Spurs for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Everton vs Spurs live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.