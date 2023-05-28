How to watch Everton, Leeds and Leicester on Premier League Survival Sunday

How to watch the Premier League relegation battle live on Sunday: Everton, Leeds and Leicester face a fight to survive on the final day of the season.

Three teams, three games and only one place in the Premier League next season is up for grabs. For two of Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City there will be abject misery and life in the wilderness of the Championship. For the other? The unbridled joy of retaining their top flight status for another season.

Everton have the upper hand and know that a win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park will be enough to ensure their 70 straight seasons in the top division will remain unbroken. Sean Dyche appears to have done just enough after taking over from the hapless Frank Lampard.

For the other two, it may be a case of managerial missteps costing them their Premier League status. Leicester may have waited too long to dispense with Brendan Rodgers and, by the time they pulled the trigger, it may have been wiser to stick with him. Dean Smith has failed to inspire a talented squad to better results.

However, all is not yet totally lost. Leicester host West Ham, which looks like a winnable game considering the Hammers have just qualified for a European final and may rest key players.

At Leeds, the sacking of Jesse Marsch led to the appointment of Javi Gracier, who lasted just 11 games before being replaced by Sam Allardyce – who is yet to win any of his three games in charge. Leeds face Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday and given the state manageress Spurs are in, we wouldn’t bet against a Big Sam inspired win. Leeds stayed up in dramatic circumstances on the final day of last season. Could history repeat itself?

However, Everton are in pole position. If they win the other two are down. If Everton draw, a Leicester win will keep them up at Everton and Leeds’ expense.

Because of their inferior goal difference, Leeds need to win and just hope for the best. An Everton draw could be enough (depending on Leeds’ margin of victory), but they’d also need to better Leicester’s result.

You with me? Good.

Here’s how to follow all three games on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop (you’ll need more than one of these) you have in the house.

Premier League Survival Sunday kick-off times

All ten Premier League games on Sunday May 28 will kick-off at 4:30pm UK time. That’s to ensure no team has an advantage of knowing the other teams’ scores before they play.

How to watch Everton and Leicester games live on TV and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Premier League action on the final Sunday of the season. The broadcaster is showing three games live, simultaneously across its channels.

Leicester vs West Ham is on Sky Sports Premier League: Coverage starts at 3:00pm

Everton vs Bournemouth is on Sky Sports Main Event: Coverage starts at 4:00pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton is on Sky Sports Football: Coverage starts at 4:00pm

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to watch Leeds vs Spurs live on TV and online

Unfortunately Sky is not showing Leeds vs Tottenham live in the UK. You’ll need another subscription to BT Sport to watch live. That game is on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will start at 3:30pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

