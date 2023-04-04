How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live on TV and online and listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Midweek Premier League action sees Chelsea take on Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game live and listen for free.

This season hasn’t gone as planned for Chelsea and Liverpool. To put it mildly. Chelsea are now seeking their third permanent manager of the season, having fired both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. The Stamford Bridge club are currently 11th in the Premier League. ELEVENTH!

Liverpool fans are in no position to enjoy it either. The Reds are eighth, a full 30 points behind leaders Arsenal who they finished 23 points ahead of last season. They’re also eight points off the Champions League places and now look unlikely to be back in the tournament they reached the final of three times in the last five seasons.

Life comes at you fast in football, eh?

Managerless Chelsea vs rudderless Liverpool isn’t what the pundits predicted for a game between these two Premier League titans in April. However, this is where we’re at and the intrigue is almost as great.

Both teams will be looking for a late season flurry for different reasons, but Liverpool will be looking to get back on track ahead of the summer where a major summer overhaul is in prospect, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount thought to be on the radar.

Liverpool’s away record is shocking, Chelsea’s home record isn’t much better. So something’s gotta give here. Or it could be a glib 0-0 draw.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday April 4. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in West London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this game with coverage starting at around 7:00pm, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Chelsea vs Liverpool for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream here.

