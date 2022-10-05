How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live on TV and online, or listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV and online in the UK: The Champions League returns as Chelsea host European royalty in AC Milan. Here’s how to watch live or listen for free.

It’s probably nights like this that convinced Graham Potter to seek pastures new, despite enjoying green pastures on the south coast with Brighton. The new Chelsea manager welcomes six-times winners AC Milan to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

Potter nabbed a first win as Chelsea boss with a late goal over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, but there’s nothing like a big European night to really get kick-start the managerial reign. That being said, Chelsea won the trophy in 2021 but that wasn’t enough to keep Potter’s predecessor Thomas Tuchel in a job.

Chelsea could do with a win. It was a shock loss at Dinamo Zagreb that cost Tuchel his job, and Potter’s side could only manage a draw against Red Bull Salzburg last time out. The Blues currently sit bottom of Group E with tonight’s opponents topping the standings after two games.

Milan will hope Chelsea old boy Olivier Giroud can deliver the goods on his old stomping grounds tonight. It’s all set up for an intriguing clash at the Bridge.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football which also sees Man City take on Copenhagen and Benfica take on PSG. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Chelsea vs AC Milan kick-off time

Chelsea vs AC Milan kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday October 5. The game is being played at Stamford Bridge in west London.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Chelsea vs AC Milan coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. It’s also available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Chelsea vs AC Milan for free

If you can’t watch live, UK residents can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live’s free live audio stream of Chelsea vs AC Milan. Live commentary from Anfield begins at 8:00pm UK time.

