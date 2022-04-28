 large image

How to watch Barry season 3 in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can tune into the latest season of Barry in the UK.

Barry is finally back for another season. After a long wait, heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Bill Hader is finally here in this wonderfully dark and violent comedy after a whole three years.

If you’re in the UK and wondering how you can catch up with everyone’s favourite amateur actor, keep reading, as we’re going to be telling you how and where you can watch season three of Barry.

Where can I watch season 3 of Barry?

Barry airs on HBO Max in the US, but for everyone in the UK, it’s a little more complicated.

Barry can be found on Sky Comedy, meaning that you will need some sort of Sky TV package or subscription to tune in.

However, if you don’t fancy a long Sky subscription, you can also get a NOW Entertainment membership, as Barry can also be found there.

When can I watch season 3 of Barry?

The first episode of this hilariously dark TV show came to the UK on the 25th April, meaning it is already available to watch, on both Sky and NOW.

There will be eight episodes in total, all being released every Monday.

It’s also important to note that the episodes will not be on NOW indefinitely, with the first episode of the third season being available until 13 July this year, meaning you won’t want to wait too long to tune in.

What is Barry about?

Barry focuses on the titular character of Barry Berkman, played by Bill Hader. Barry is a discharged Marine turned hit-man who dreams of becoming an actor after meeting amateur actor Sally Reed, played by Sarah Goldberg.

We see how lonely and dissatisfied Barry is with his life and the struggles that arise as he tries to keep his dark past secret from his new friends. Henry Winkler also stars as the actor’s mentor, with both Winker and Hader winning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Mixing a weird and wonderful blend of humour and gore, Barry is one of the best dark comedy’s on right now and definitely is not one you want to miss.

