How to watch Arsenal vs Man United – who’ll win the race for the top four?

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United in the Premier League? Read on for the kick-off time and channel information ahead of this top four clash. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Man United.

Once upon a time this might have been a title decider. Today, it’s 5th vs 6th with both sides chasing Spurs for a place in the top four. The stakes are still high, as a place in next season’s lucrative Champions League is up for grabs.

United have a new manager coming in, Arsenal are looking to develop further under Mikel Arteta so the ramifications of this game could be felt for years… or it could be a draw and Spurs end up qualifying easily instead.

Both sides enter the game following deeply contrasting results in midweek. United were dealt a humiliating 4-0 defeat away at Liverpool, while the Gunners had much better fortunes in their derby game winning 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at Chelsea.

United are probably more desperate for the win as they sit three points behind Arsenal, having played a game more. Time’s running out to make up the deficit. Either way, there’s a fun morning in store.

Arsenal vs Man United kick-off time

Arsenal vs Man United kicks-off at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday April 23. Arsenal are the hosts and the game is being played at The Emirates Stadium in north London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United

BT Sport has the rights to the early kick-offs on Saturday mornings. Coverage of the game starts at 11:30pm on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

