How to watch AC Milan vs Spurs: Champions League live stream and free audio

How to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Champions League returns with Spurs visiting Milan in the last 16. Here’s the live stream and free radio commentary info you need.

Hooray! The Champions League is back after what seems like an absolute eternity following the group stages. And we’ve got a couple of doozies to get us back underway in Europe’s premiere club competition.

The knockout stages begin with two ties tonight: AC Milan vs Spurs and PSG vs Bayern Munich. The latter may be the glamour tie, but the focus of UK fans is likely to be the Premier League team’s efforts to reach the quarters.

Spurs are having a funny old season, as evidenced by the last couple of weeks. Who beats City and then goes and gets battered by Leicester the following week?

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s side made it into the last 16 by the skin of their teeth and will look to capitalise with a winnable tie against six time winners AC Milan.

Milan are in 5th place in Serie A (mirroring Spurs’ place in the Premier League) and the Italian clubs aren’t necessarily the force they used to be against the might of the English clubs. Napoli may have something to say about that this season, but Milan? Not so much.

Spurs will hope Harry Kane can continue his goalscoring form since the World Cup, but Conte’s side will need to overcome the absence of three key midfielders at the San Siro.

All in all, it’s set up to be an excellent midweek Champions League clash. Here’s how to watch AC Milan vs Spurs on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

AC Milan vs Tottenham kick-off time

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday February 14. The game is being played at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan.

How to watch AC Milan vs Spurs live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you’d rather watch PSG vs Bayern (as many will), coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7:15pm UK time.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to AC Milan vs Spurs for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the AC Milan vs Tottenham live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

