How to watch Bayern Munich vs PSG: Champions League UK live stream info

How to watch Bayern vs PSG: Can Messi and Mbappe overcome the might of Munich? Here’s how to watch Bayern vs PSG in the Champions League.

While many eyes may be on Spurs vs AC Milan tonight, the Champions League game of the night has Bayern Munich welcoming Paris St. Germain into town.

A few weeks back, Bayern and PSG played out a fantastic first leg in Paris, with the German side emerging with a 1-0 win to take back to the Allianz Arena. However, the Parisians could only call on a half-fit Kylian Mbappe off the bench in that game. Mbappe had would-be equaliser ruled out for a tight offside call.

The French striker will lead the line tonight as PSG seek a comeback and a spot in the Champions League quarter finals. Leo Messi will also be available for the crunch tie, as the World Cup winner looks to get the French side closer to their first ever Champions League title.

It’s a tall order though. Bayern have won all 7 games in Europe thus far and will be strong favourites to progress given the home field advantage. The perennial Bundesliga winners looked a far superior, more cohesive side in the first leg and the margin of victory should have been greater than the single goal that keeps the tie in the balance.

Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich vs Paris St. Germain on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Bayern vs PSG kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs PSG will kick-off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday March 8 The game is being played at the the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch Bayern vs PSG live on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and coverage gets underway from 2:15pm UK time on BT Sport 2

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

