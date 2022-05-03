How to stream Moon Knight finale in the UK – what time does Episode 6 drop?

How to watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus: The Moon Knight finale is imminent! You can watch Episode 6 as soon as it drops with our helpful live stream guide.

Wow, that went by fast didn’t it? The mind-bending Oscar Isaac-fronted Marvel original Moon Knight reaches a climax this week, on May 4th to be precise.

Yes, I know I’d prefer to be watching the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Star Wars Day too, but them’s the breaks and this isn’t a bad second prize right?

Even by modern Marvel original standards, this show has been a bit trippy, with a protagonist boasting multiple personalities (there might even be another one on the way), Egyptian gods in action, strange cult leaders and all manner of otherworldly goings on.

Here’s a quick catch-up before information on how and when to watch the Moon Knight finale in the UK.

Moon Knight catch-up

Spoilers ahead…

We were first introduced to Steven Grant, the quirky gift shop employee at a London museum, he was chaining himself to his own bed, taping his front door, and putting out tell-tale sand around his bed because he’s afraid of something that happens when he goes to sleep.

Things have moved along pretty swiftly since then. It soon became clear another personality *cough personalities *cough* were mostly pulling the strings here. One of them, Marc Spector is an American mercenary and prone to the odd bit of violence here and there. In turn, he’s actually the embodiment of Moon Knight, an even bigger badass and a vigilante in service of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

It all gets even more complicated when Marc’s wife shows up on the scene to help Steven, who is really Marc. If that wasn’t confusing enough, we may see a new personality in the final episode which arrives at a time of great peril for all concerned.

Here’s a preview of the final episode below.

How to watch the Moon Knight finale in the UK

Disney Plus is the only place to be on Wednesday May 4 for the Moon Knight finale, or Episode 6 as it’s also known. Disney have been airing a new episode each week, so for those binge-addicts who can’t possibly enjoy a TV unless it’s in one setting, today is finally the day.

You can blitz through Moon Knight Episodes 1-5 and then enjoy Episode 6 on Wednesday evening when you get home from work, or wait until you get home from work on Wednesday and do the whole thing.

You will need a Disney Plus subscription and, as there are no longer any free trials available, you’ll have to fork over some cash. Thankfully, Disney Plus is only £7.99 a month, or £79.99 a year.

What time is Moon Knight Episode 6 available

If you fancy getting up and watching this before heading to work, Moon Knight Episode 6 will be available to stream on Disney Plus at 8:01am UK time on Wednesday April 4 (03:01am ET and 00:01 PT in the US). Episodes 1-5 are available now if you haven’t seen the show yet.