How to stream Luton vs Arsenal on Amazon Prime Video for free

How to watch Luton Town vs Arsenal: The Premier League midweek matchday sees every game available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to tune in for free.

Amazon Prime Video may not be hosting Premier League football by the time the 25/26 season rolls around, but for the next two days you can watch 10 games live via the streaming service.

The pick of the Tuesday night action sees Luton Town host league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners are two points clear at the top of the table, while Luton are only hovering above the relegation zone because of Everton’s 10 point deduction.

Most observers expect Arsenal to comfortably pick up the three points tonight, but Luton have previous in hosting the top clubs, having held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw last month. On that day, the reds required a late, late equaliser to save their blushes.

A win will put Arsenal five points clear at the top with Liverpool and City playing on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch Luton vs Arsenal on the best TV you have in the house.

Luton vs Arsenal kick-off time

Luton vs Arsenal kicks off at 8:15pm UK time on Tuesday December 5. The game is being played at Kenilworth Road, Luton. The later-than-normal kick-off time is because the night’s other game, Wolves vs Burnley, starts at 7:30pm and is also live on Amazon Prime.

That means you can watch the first half of Wolves vs Burnley before all of Luton vs Arsenal. Or you can watch all of Wolves vs Burnley and the second half of Luton vs Arsenal.

How to watch Luton vs Arsenal on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you’ll be able to tune into coverage of Luton vs Arsenal from 7:00pm. You’ll find the live feed on the Amazon Prime Video smart TV and mobile apps, and you can tune in online here.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign-up here. When you set-up an account, you’re eligible for a free 30-day trial.

However, if you’re a former subscriber who hasn’t had a free trial in the last 12 months you’ll be entitled to another one. There’s more information on Amazon Prime trials here.

Finally, Amazon sometimes offers shoppers an incentivised Prime trial (I just got a week for 99p) when you attempt to purchase an item. Play around and see what you’re offered at checkout. Any Prime subscription will unlock the games this week.

How to listen to Luton vs Arsenal for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of Luton Town vs Arsenal on BBC Radio 5 Live, either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to Luton vs Arsenal online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.