Google has literally been giving Google Home Mini devices away this past week, but what if you already have one? Now you can make the most out of having a verifiable squad of smart speakers by teaming two Google Homes up to play your favourite songs in stereo.

Google’s Home Max has had a speaker pairing option for a while now, and the feature comes ready with the new Google Nest Mini, but Google neglected to add the feature to its smaller and slightly older Google Home and Google Home Mini devices – until now.

The new feature – spotted by Android Police at the weekend – will come in handy if you already have multiple Google Homes in your household. If you live in the US and are interested in trying the new stereo settings out, you can actually take advantage of Spotify’s latest Google Home Mini deal right now and get the budget smart speaker for free.

With that in mind, if you’re looking to pair up two Google Home smart speakers, here’s how to do it:

Open the Google Home app

Tap the first of the two speakers you wish to pair

Tap the settings cog in the upper right corner

Tap ‘Speaker pair’

Choose two speakers to pair

Select a channel (left or right)

Assign a name, home and room to your synced speakers

Your two Google Homes should now show up as a single speaker in the Google Home app, though you may want to test it by playing your favourite stereo-heavy song.

The speakers will now be fully paired, meaning that changing the song or volume on one will also affect the other. Though you’ll still be able to reboot each speaker and change the balance between the left and right channels separately.

The synced up speakers can also be added to a larger speaker group, potentially allowing users to build a surround sound system made up entirely of Google Homes.

It is important to note that pairing up two or more speakers will also disable always-on listening in the right channel to prevent the two voice assistants from conspiring against you when you’re not in the room. Just kidding – but seriously, only the left speaker will respond to your voice commands so you may want to bear that in mind when positioning your devices.

