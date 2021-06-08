Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Signing into Apple TV apps is about to get mercifully easier – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

No-one likes signing into smart TV apps, even on the brand new Siri Remote on the Apple TV 4K (2021).

Whether it’s the elongated hassle of typing in a username and password on using a the remote’s trackpad, signing-in via a TV provider, or entering codes via a web link on a secondary device, it’s a pain in the you-know-what.

Well, for Apple TV owners that’s about to change with the forthcoming tvOS and iOS 15 releases coming this autumn. The updates will enable app sign in using Face ID on a companion iPhone or iPad.

The new feature came to light during a session at the ongoing WWDC event, which is again taking place virtually in 2021.

Should a user have their password saved via the iCloud Keychain password management and syncing tool, it’ll be possible to choose a Sign In With Apple Device option.

If the iPhone or iPad is nearby, users will get a notification similar to the Apple Pay screen that requires Face ID confirmation in order to authenticate a purchase made on Mac for instance.

Apple adds six new widgets in iOS 15 that should have been there from the start

Apple adds six new widgets in iOS 15 that should have been there from the start

WWDC2021 Max Parker 6 hours ago
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

WWDC2021 Kob Monney 10 hours ago
Secret new macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 battery feature is a literal lifesaver

Secret new macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 battery feature is a literal lifesaver

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 21 hours ago
How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

WWDC2021 Max Parker 22 hours ago
macOS Monterey: All the new features coming to the iMac and MacBook

macOS Monterey: All the new features coming to the iMac and MacBook

WWDC2021 Max Parker 22 hours ago

During the session (via 9to5Mac) we got a look at the screen iPhone users will see when asked to sign into the tvOS app (main pic). If the username and password combo isn’t saved via iCloud Keychain, mobile users will still be able to enter the password manually, as they can today.

It’ll still be up to the major streaming platforms and apps to enable the feature within their tvOS apps, but we’d imagine anything that eases the sign-in process will be adopted in a heartbeat.

The feature was announced following a WWDC keynote that was pretty short of tvOS news, despite the recent launch of the brand new Apple TV 4K (2021). We did learn, yesterday, that the new HomePod mini will also sync nicely with the set-top box as well as the previously-announced HomePod.

All of these additions are sure to make the Apple TV 4K a leading contender among the best set-top boxes, at least for those already within the Apple ecosystem.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.