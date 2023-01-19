How Instagram’s new Quiet Mode can help you shut out the din

Instagram has announced a new Quiet Mode that’ll encourage people to spend less time scrolling through the app and more time focusing on studying and, erm, driving.

Enabling Quiet Mode will silence notifications, alter the activity status to ‘In quiet mode’ and send an auto reply to any direct messages received, letting the sender know you’re taking a break.

The new tool will recommend enabling Quiet Mode when Instagram notices teens have on the app for ages, late at night. However, it can also be manually enabled at any time, or scheduled with your daily routine in mind.

Instagram says it’ll help people set more boundaries with their friends and followers, and encourage them to take more time for themselves and focus on the things that matter.

In a blog post, Instagram says: “Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school. You can easily customise your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed.”

The feature is launching today in the UK, as well as in Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with more countries being added soon.

Elsewhere, Instagram is also announcing new ways for app users to customise what they see recommended in their feed. They will now have more power to tell Instagram what they don’t want to see. The app, in theory, will stop recommending it.

Users can hide multiple pieces of content at a time in Explore, which should carry over into what they see in Reels, Search and other places. Users will already be able to hide posts containing words, emojis or hashtags they want to avoid.

So if you’re sick of seeing workout posts this Janaury, you can axe words like “Fitness”. Sorted.