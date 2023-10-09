How and when to watch Snow White in 4K on Disney+

How to watch Snow White in 4K on Disney Plus: The first ever Disney feature film is getting the 4K treatment. Here’s when it lands.

When Snow White arrived in movie theatres in 1937 as the first ever feature film from Walt Disney Productions, it’s unlikely they envisioned an eventuality when the flick could be streamed over something called the internet, in something called Ultra HD.

However, on October 16, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will land on the Disney+ streaming platform with a brand new, first time ever 4K restoration.

The restoration is part of Disney’s ongoing centenary celebrations and was carried out by long-time Disney artists/animators Michael Giaimo (Wish, Frozen) and Eric Goldberg (Once Upon A Studio, Pocahontas, Fantasia/2000).

“The opportunity to help restore Snow White was both an honour and a challenge,” Goldberg said in the press release on Monday.

“As the very first Walt Disney feature, Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could. The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day. I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film.”

Disney has been slowly restoring its all-time classics and presenting them in the new format. If Snow White lives up to the acclaimed paint job Cinderella got this year, then Disney fans are in for a treat.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of a frame from the same film, a mere 86 years apart.

When does Snow White 4K hit Disney Plus?

You’ll be able to stream the beautifully-restored Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 4K from Monday October 16.

Here’s to watch Snow White 4K on Disney Plus

You’ll need an active Disney+ subscription. Unfortunately, there are no free trials available to new subscribers anymore, so you’ll need to hand over a few quid straight away. It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. That’s 12 months for the price of ten, if you pay annually.

In the meantime you can watch the original version!

