House of Marley’s Liberate Air true wireless buds are made from sustainable materials

House of Marley are the latest audio brand to proffer a true wireless earbud, in the Liberate Air. It’s the company’s first such effort and has been made from sustainable materials.

Continuing the brand’s environmentally conscious approach, the Liberate Air have been crafted out of bamboo, recyclable aluminium, natural wood fibre composite, as well as House of Marley’s signature REWIND™ fabric that’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Liberate Air boast nine hours worth of charge with another 2.5 charges stored in the case, totalling 32 hours. In comparison, that’s slightly more stamina than the Apple AirPods (2019), but less than the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1‘s 45 hours.

Other features include automatic pairing (once the Liberate Airs have completed the initial set-up), touch controls that offer management of volume, music and phone calls as well as interaction with your device’s Siri or Google Assistant. Each earbud can be used independent from the other, switching into mono mode, conserving battery life and allowing the listener awareness of what’s around them. Rated up to IPX4, the Liberate Airs are sweat-proof, certifying them as ready to go for the gym set.

“The truly wireless market has become a prominent one and we wanted to ensure we provided a sustainably crafted alternative using consciously sourced and recycled materials,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen.

“We observed the market focusing on areas for improvement and found the opportunity to propel battery life to nine hours within true wireless earbuds by using efficient chipsets and designed the Liberate Air to offer a seamless pairing experience.”

The House of Marley Liberate Air are available from House of Marley, Amazon and other select retailers. They’re priced at £129.99 – conveniently undercutting the AirPods. We’ll be looking to review the Liberate Air soon.

