Horizon Zero Dawn PC listing appears and is shortly pulled by Amazon

A listing for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn emerged on Amazon France earlier today before swiftly being removed, hinting that a reveal could be imminent.

The game’s third anniversary will land on February 28th, and in our eyes would be a perfect opportunity to confirm that Guerilla Game beloved open-world experience is coming to PC after months of speculation.

If true, it would be a landmark moment in Sony’s gaming history, acting as the first major title from their first-party line-up to arrive on a platform outside of the PlayStation family. It’s something we’d love to see, and appears more and more likely with each passing day.

“I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay,” reads our review of the original.

“Couple all of that with a compelling story led by an engaging lead protagonist and you have a brilliant game, an absolute must-buy for all PS4 owners.” It’s one of the best games you can play on PS4, and we might be saying the same for PC in the near future.

Rumours are also circulating that a sequel for Horizon Zero Dawn is in the works for PS5, although nothing official has been confirmed. We imagine, if it is real, Sony will lift the lid off things once the console itself is properly revealed.

If Horizon Zero Dawn does arrive on PC, it could be a changing tide for Sony in terms on where its exclusives land in the coming months and years. Envisioning a future where The Last of Us, Ghosts of Tsushima and Knack 3 are all multiplatform is exciting, and means even more people can access some brilliant games.

