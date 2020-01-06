Hisense unveils 2020 TVs: What you need to know about the QLED challengers

Hisense has unveiled a series of new 4K LED and ULED TVs, marking its latest bid to conquer the mid-range telly market.

The firm unveiled the new TVs at the CES 2020 trade show in Las Vegas last night. The line-up includes a new 4K HDR LED set as well as two new ‘ULED’ models.

The catchily named U8QFTUK and U7QFTUK are the latest models to sport atypical ULED panels. ULED is Hisense proprietary panel tech. It’s an LED solution that uses quantum dots and separates the backlight into 240 separate zones. According to Hisense this lets ULED TVs offer ‘near’ OLED screen quality for a fraction of the price.

If the pitch sounds familiar it should. Samsung’s been making similar claims about its more common QLED screen tech for quite some time.

Hisense hasn’t revealed the full technical details of either new ULED set. All we know is that both will come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The firm’s also confirmed the U8QFTUK will support Dolby Atmos sound, Dolby Vision HDR and feature a 4K resolution.

The A7500FTUK is the company’s latest flagship LED 4K telly. Details about the TV are equally scarce outside of the fact it’ll feature Atmos support, be HDR capable and, according to Hisense, feature Wide Colour Gamut, Ultra Motion and Amazon Alexa support.

The Wide Colour Gamut support should let it render significantly more colours than past Hisense sets, though until we get it in for testing we can’t comment on picture quality.

Arun Bhatoye, senior marketing manager at Hisense UK, claims the TVs are a key step in the firm’s ongoing bid to wrestle control of the mid-range market from key competitors.

“The Hisense brand continues to grow and off the back of a successful 2019 we keep that momentum into 2020 by showcasing our latest products here at CES. It doesn’t stop there as our sponsorship of the EURO 2020 tournament will play a pivotal role this year,” he said.

“The product offering continues to evolve as the range includes higher specs and new exciting features such as Dolby and voice control.”

Hisense hasn’t given any of the new TVs a firm UK price or release date.

Hisense is one of many firms to unveil new TVs at CES 2020. Samsung unveiled its new TV line the day before. The line includes a number of stellar top end sets, including a new giant 8K set that’ll cost more than most people’s houses.

