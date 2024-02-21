Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves confirmed for PS5 launch

No sooner had we reported on the first Xbox exclusive games arriving on Switch that we learn those games and another two are coming to PS5.

The brilliant Hi-Fi Rush will be available for PS5 on March 19, while the shared world Sea of Thieves game will arrive on the PlayStation 5 console on April 30.

The news comes via an Xbox Wire post and also revealed Pentiment and Grounded will be available on PS4 and PS5 on the same dates they hit Nintendo Switch – February 22 and April 16 respectively.

This completes the four-strong line-up of Xbox and PC exclusives that have been earmarked for release on the other consoles.

Perhaps the highest profile of the four is Hi-Fi Rush, from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda. This surprise Game Pass launch in early 2023 provided a fillip for Xbox gamers starved of exclusives. It is a rhythm-inspired open world game that earned huge praise for its original gameplay.

Sea of Thieves has 35 million players on Xbox and PC and they’ll soon be joined by those on PlayStation consoles, thanks to platform cross-play. It’ll “allow players to experience epic pirate adventures with friends on more platforms,” Microsoft said.

There’s currently no announcement about whether Hi-Fi Rush or Sea of Thieves – both the subject of heavy speculation in recent weeks – will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft says the titles will join the likes of Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo that can reach gamers across the various platforms. Now it’ll be a case of waiting to see whether Microsoft decides to expand that crop by bringing more exclusives to Sony and Nintendo platforms. Microsoft says it is making no promises.