Here’s what that Apple Watch 7 display boost means in real terms

The Apple Watch Series 7‘s rumoured larger display will give wearers 16% more pixels to play with, according to a new report.

Bloomberg sources say the expected 45mm case will contain a 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels. That’s compared with the 1.78-inch, 368 x 488 pixel resolution available on the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6.

That’d make the Series 7 the largest Apple Watch screen ever and mark only the second time in the range’s history that Apple has altered the size of the display.

Previous reports have claimed the current 40mm and 44mm watches will each be boosted by a millimetre when the Series 7 arrives. However, it’s often difficult to envision the real world benefits when the measurements refer to the case size rather than the display itself.

In real world terms, 16% more pixels will enable Apple to show more complications on its watch faces. That’s Apple’s term for the varied metrics and information Apple Watch users can display on the screen.

To commemorate the newfound real estate Apple will launch new watch faces alongside the device, Bloomberg’s ultra-reliable Mark Gurman says.

One in particular, called Continuum, sounds like the most interesting. It will show different complications depending on the time of day. That’s likely to be informed by the same tech that powers Siri Suggestions on iOS, which suggests apps people are likely to frequent depending on their usage habits and the time of day.

So, for example, you might see the public transport app first thing in the morning and your meditation app before bedtime. On the Apple Watch, Continuum could act in the same way.

There’ll also be a face called Modular Max, which according to Gurman “will show the time digitally alongside one small complication — showing information like the day of the week, outside temperature or quick access to an app — with larger complications that span the length of the screen stacked on top of each other below.”

Finally, there’ll be a world time watch face called Atlas and World Timer, showing the breadth of timezones around the world.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September, but recent reports suggest the release date may be delayed by production issues.