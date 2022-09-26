Here’s the first trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us TV show – and the infected look terrifying

Today is The Last of Us Day, the annual celebration of Naughty Dog’s hit survival game, and HBO is marking the occasion with the first trailer for the live action adaptation.

The eagerly awaited television series, which reunited Game of Thrones cast members Pedro Pascal (as Joel) and Bella Ramsey (as Ellie) will arrive some time in 2023, and this 1 minute and 48 second trailer is our very first taste of the action.

The trailer is eerily soundtracked by Hank Williams’ Alone And Forsaken, shows the wreckage of post-outbreak America, and looks faithful to the spirit of the original game, which arrived on PlayStation 3 nine years ago.

Joel, Ellie, and friends look to be evading the watchful eyes of the remaining human factions as well as the infected roaming the wasteland. 40-seconds in we get our first glimpse at one of those horrendous ‘clickers’ encountered during the game.

An action-packed series of quick cuts, where we also see Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Tess (Anna Torv), Sarah (Nico Parker) and Bill (Nick Offerman) completes the trailer. We see Joel and Ellie stood together as a voice spookily utters: “Save who you can.”

You can see the trailer below:

The trailer comes following the release of The Last of Us Part I remake for Sony PS5 gamers last summer.

In our review, we praised the remake for its better-than-ever looks, improved lighting and attention to detail, and the new accessibility features. Only the £70 price tag knocked the score down somewhat.

Our reviewer wrote: “Even though it doesn’t provide the gameplay overhaul that some gamers were no doubt anticipating, The Last of Us Part 1 is still the best way to enjoy one of the most intelligent and well designed games of recent memory. The updated visuals helps to breathe new life into the story, and the world it presents has never felt more immersive.”