The Last of US TV show is official – could it be HBO’s next Game of Thrones?

The PlayStation classic The Last of Us is arguably the greatest and most-engrossing narrative ever told by a video game. So it’s no surprise rumours of a live-action adaptation for TV or the movie theatre have refused to go away.

Today, the Hollywood Reporter brings official word that HBO – the US cable network of Game Of Thrones fame – will indeed turn Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventures into a limited TV series.

However, if you’re already groaning and considering the sub-par record Hollywood has when adapting our favourite games, there’s a couple of reasons to be cheerful here. Firstly, Craig Mazin, the main man behind the amazing mini-series Chernobyl is going to be at the helm for The Last of Us series.

Secondly, in a somewhat unexpected development, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who wrote and directed The Last of Us (and the soon to be released sequel) is on board as a screenwriter and executive producer for the HBO show.

Druckmann’s writing chops are beyond reproach considering he also has writing credits for three of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games, which also feature some of the top storytelling and dialogue we’ve seen in modern video games.

THR reports that the series will be based on the events of the first game in the series, which was first launched in 2013 and was a gigantic hit on the Sony PS3 and the PS4 consoles. There’s also the possibility of a second season based on the story told by The Last Of Us 2, which will finally be available on May 29 this year following a significant delay.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” said Druckmann in a statement. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

HBO says the show is coming soon, but there’s no news on a launch date or cast just yet.

Who do want to play Joel & Ellie? We’re holding out hope for John Krasinski and Millie Bobbie Brown. The Twitterverse has already settled on Huge Ackman as Joel, but that’s a little too much like Wolverine for our liking. Let us know your dream cast @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …