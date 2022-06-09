 large image

The Last of Us fans are having a pretty fantastic day

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We haven’t seen the last of The Last of Us, not by a long shot. Naughty Dog has delivered a trio of announcements at the Summer Games Fest that’ll delight fans of the groundbreaking survival games.

There’s news of a PS5 remake for the original game, a big standalone online multiplayer expansion, and the first image from the forthcoming HBO live action adaptation due later this year.

The Last of Us PS5 remake

Naughty Dog is delivering the news personally after a leak earlier in the day let slip a Last of Us Part I remake for the PlayStation 5 console was on the way.

The “full remake”, which includes the Left Behind prequel will arrive on September 22 for PS5, and will launch for PC at some point too. The developer says the enhancements will enable even seasoned fans to enjoy the game in a new way.

“We’ve implemented modernised gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game,” Naughty Dog writes. “Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio, haptics, and adaptive triggers.”

You can see a comparison between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Joel and Ellie below.

The Last of Us Part 1 compare

The Last of Us standalone multiplayer

The new standalone multiplayer adventure certainly wasn’t prefaced by a leak. It’ll be much larger than the ‘Factions’ mode that arrived a decade ago and the company describes it as an “extremely ambitious undertaking” that will be a while in the making. More news is coming next year, but the company has shared some concept art as a teaser.

Naughty Dog says: “We’re growing our studio significantly to ensure we build this full-scale, standalone game, with its massive scope and immense world, in a way that fans have come to expect from The Last of Us and Naughty Dog. We aim to make our newest entry into multiplayer inviting to new players while still a thrilling challenge for more of our seasoned fans.”

The Last of Us Multiplayer

The Last of Us on HBO first look

Finally, we’ve got news on the HBO TV show. Well, not so much news, but the first image of Ellie and Joel played by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker. You can see that below. No news on a potential premiere date though.

The Last of Us HBO first look

