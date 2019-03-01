Here’s how to watch tomorrow’s SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

There’s something deeply exciting about watching something get punted into space on the back of a massive rocket. Want to watch it happen live? Sure you do. Read on.

Early on Saturday morning, SpaceX will be launching a brand new spacecraft, the Crew Dragon. The Crew Dragon spacecraft is designed to take NASA astronauts out to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch will use SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which will then breakaway and attempt to land on a SpaceX drone ship for recovery. Because the ship is trying to link up with the ISS, it has to launch at a specific time, and the current plan is to launch at 2:49 EST. This isn’t so excruciating for those of us in the UK, but you will have to be out of bed at 7:49. On a Saturday.

Related: Best PC Games

Watch it live below:

This first launch won’t have any passengers on board, but this launch is going to lead the way for future missions that will be crewed, in addition to the stated goal which will see NASA astronauts ferried out to the ISS. Think of this like a tester, making sure all of the equipment works and that people can get to and from the ISS safely, with a full test of everything needed.

Heading up to space will be Ripley, a dummy that’s got a bunch of sensors inside looking to collect data on the wild ride, and there will be cameras inside that’ll show Ripley riding around in the capsule.

Related: MWC 2019

If it works, it should dock at the ISS sometime on Sunday and then come back down and splash into the Atlantic Ocean. I watched Life last week so the idea of anything from the ISS coming back to earth spooks me out, but this will probably have no aliens on board.

This is all weather dependant, and the mission could be scrubbed if there’s anything that hinders the launch from a meteorological standpoint, but all signs are currently pointing to good conditions and a launch.

Going to watch the rocket? We’ll be here with the popcorn. Tweet along with us at @TrustedReviews