Here’s what to expect from PUBG Season 5

The PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Season 5 trailer is out and its whetting our appetites for the new content coming our way.

This update comes shortly after PUBG competitor, Fortnite, had their huge attention-grabbing black hole event, which started their new season. PUBG will hope an exciting start to Season 5 can see them re-take some of the limelight.

Related: Best Games of E3 2019

New features include throwable items, vending machines and more, but before we go into the details, here is the trailer itself to get the ball rolling.

Central to the new updates are changes to Miramar, the second playable map for PUBG. It’s an 8km by 8km square and now features a brand new race-track and other driving related items dotted across the map, including ramps, loops and jumps. The developers have also got rid of some items that were deemed to be cluttering up the map, and have added a gold muscle car called the ‘Mirado’. Only one Mirado spawns in each match so it might take you a little while to get your hands on one.

An interesting mechanic has been added to allow players to throw items to team-mates. So if you’re both in cover, taking fire, your ally can request ammo and you will see a prompt allowing you to throw it to them. You can throw melee weapons at opponents too, which paves the way for some memorable moments.

Vending machines have been added to update the looting experience. You can acquire Energy Drinks and Painkillers from the new machines, which are only available in Miramar and Camp Jackal.

Related: Riot Games has unveiled a competitive first-person hero shooter

There are also changes to the community mission system, added mystery collectables and new season missions.

The spawn rates of weapons have been adjusted to better cater to long range combat, so expect less pistols to spawn (31% less, to be exact) and more scoped weapons, assault rifles and DMRs.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…