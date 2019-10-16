Riot Games has unveiled a competitive first-person hero shooter

The creators behind League of Legends has announced it is working on a competitive, hero-based first-person shooter known as ‘Project A.’

Unlike many of the announcements made during the company’s League of Legends 10th Anniversary stream, this title won’t take place in the MOBA universe. In essence, it’s an entirely new IP.

It will be coming exclusively to PC with other platforms yet to be announced, and will feature a “lethal cast of characters” doing battle on a near-future depiction of our planet. Sounds like Riot’s take on Overwatch or Rainbow Six Siege.

Much like the aforementioned duo of titles, each hero will possess their own distinct appearance and personality alongside a deadly array of skills and abilities. Chances are each player will have their favourite once launch comes along.

Related: Best PC Games

Judging from the small pockets and screenshots that have emerged thus far, it will feature a cel-shaded, somewhat futuristic aesthetic with realistic looking firearms combined with more supernatural powers ranging from floating orbs to flying daggers.

It’s also surprising to learn it won’t take place in the League of Legends universe, acting as one of Riot Games’ first new IP in quite some time. It’s a big leap for the studio, and we’re curious to see how it shapes out and whether it will be maintain the same massive audience as its other efforts.

A flurry of new announcements were made during yesterday’s stream including the reveal of a new fighting game inspired by League of Legends known as ‘Project L.’ This will feature recognisable champions, locations and nuggets of lore fans will likely adore.

Legends of Runeterra, a digital card game, was also announced and will be available to play in a variety of beta phases before a full release in 2020. We went hands-on at Riot Games’ Dublin offices earlier this month and came away impressed:

‘The genre Legends of Runeterra hopes to penetrate is only already filled with fiercely addictive competitors, many of which players have dedicated thousands of hours to, thanks to a connection to an existing universe that makes it a surefire win in so many ways.’

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…