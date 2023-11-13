Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here are the 35 Samsung Galaxy devices getting Android 14 soon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re wondering whether your Samsung phone is going to come up trumps in the Android 14 lottery, there’s some good news – more phones are getting the update than previously thought.

In a post on the company’s European support site, Samsung revealed there are 35 phones and tablets in total set to served the update along with the One UI 6.0 UI, either by the end of the year, or at a date yet to be decided.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for under $100

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for under $100

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic started at $349. Now you can get it for under $100 in the early Black Friday sale at Walmart

  • Walmart
  • Was $149
  • Now $99
View Deal

Beyond the guaranteed devices like the Galaxy S23 range, the Flip and Fold 5 and loads of A-Series devices, Samsung is bestowing the update on phones like the S21 range and those farther down the trough, such as the 2021 XCover 5.

While the page refers to the release schedule in Europe, it’s safe to assume the requisite UK models will get the updates too.

The UK, for example, began receiving the Android 14 update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on October 30. So we would expect to see the release schedule follow suit this week for phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which lists November 13 as the release date in Europe.

Here’s that release schedule from the community manager (via Sam Mobile and Phone Arena):

  • Galaxy S23: 30 October
  • Galaxy S23 Plus: 30 October
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra: 30 October
  • Galaxy A34 5G: 13 November
  • Galaxy A54 5G: 13 November
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5: 13 November
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5: 13 November
  • Galaxy S22: 15 November
  • Galaxy S22 Plus: 15 November
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: 15 November
  • Galaxy S23 FE: 20 November
  • Galaxy A13 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy A33 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy A53 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy S21 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: 20 November
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: 20 November
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: 20 November
  • Galaxy S21 FE 5G: 24 November
  • Galaxy A52: 27 November
  • Galaxy A52s 5G: 27 November
  • Galaxy A13: 27 November
  • Galaxy A23 5G: 27 November
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: 27 November
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: 27 November
  • Galaxy A72: 30 November
  • Galaxy A25 5G: 1 December
  • Galaxy A04s: 4 December
  • Galaxy XCover 5: 8 December
  • Galaxy A14 5G: Date TBC
  • Galaxy A14: Date TBC
  • Galaxy A52 5G: Date TBC
  • Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date TBC
  • Galaxy A05s: Date TBC

You might like…

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Android 14: All there is to know about this year’s big update

Android 14: All there is to know about this year’s big update

Lewis Painter 6 months ago
Samsung phones could get Android 14 update sooner than ever

Samsung phones could get Android 14 update sooner than ever

Chris Smith 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.