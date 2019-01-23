Got a Nokia phone? Here’s when Android Pie is coming your way

Nokia has announced its 2019 roadmap for bringing the Android 9.0 Pie operating system to its fleet of Google-powered smartphones.

The firm says it was the fastest out of the gate with Android Oreo and is “committed to be even faster” when it comes to dishing out a slice of pie.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the company revealed the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus handsets can expect the Android Pie update before the end of this month.

Next up it’ll be the Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 2, which can expect the software update by the end of March 2019. Only the Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 phones will have to wait beyond that, with the rollout expected to be completed somewhere between April and the end of June.

Nokia points out that two of its handsets – the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco – are currently receiving Pie. The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 got the update in September and October respectively. Overall, it seems Nokia is operating on a sliding scale, with its better handsets getting first dibs on the update.

The company’s ability to bring the latest Android updates to its smartphones is aided by the presence of the Android One operating system, upon which there’s no custom UI. HMD Global, the company that licenses the Nokia brand name, explains how it brings Android Pie to its users in an explainer here (PDF).

The process has been aided by the firm’s participation in the Android Pie public beta program, the first of its kind, last year.

Nokia has been quicker off the mark than a lot of manufacturers when it comes to Android Pie updates, but the overall picture still makes pretty grim meaning. As of October 2018, it was still on less than 0.1% of all Android phones.

Have you invested in a Nokia phone due to the promise of fast updates to Android Pie? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.