Google’s Find My Device network launch may finally be imminent

Google is planning on an imminent roll out of its long-awaited Find My Device network, which will give Android users similar protections to Apple’s Find My network.

The app, which was announced at Google I/O last year, but held back until Apple and Google sorted out an industry standard that would afford protections for users on both side of the mobile divide.

That has dragged on ever since, but it appears as if Apple will finally roll out the necessary unwanted tracker alert specifications for all-Bluetooth based trackers and not just AirTags.

The idea was to ensure iPhone owners could see if trackers made for Google’s Find My Device network had been used to track them, and vice versa. This is important, given the concerns over stalking.

That launch looks set to arrive in iOS 17.5 (despite as 9to5Google pointing out, the standard being ready since December), giving Google the opportunity to launch its Find My Device feature on Android.

Google is now emailing users to tell them the Find My Device would launch within days.

“With the new Find My Device network, you’ll be able to locate your devices even if they’re offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike,” Google says.

The company added: “You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web.”