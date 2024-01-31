How to use Find My iPhone

The thought of losing your iPhone can be a worry, especially as we tend to rely on using it for everyday tasks.

Luckily, thanks to Apple’s Find My app, you can easily track and locate your device. Keep reading to learn how to set up and use Find My, to keep track of your iPhone and other Apple devices.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

Internet connection

The short version:

Tap Settings Tap on your Apple ID Tap Find My Tap Find My iPhone Return to the home screen and tap on Find My app Tap on the device you want to locate

Step

1 Tap Settings Enter your Settings Step

2 Tap on your Apple ID You may need to log into your Apple ID at this step, which you’ll be able to easily do here. Step

3 Tap Find My This is under iCloud and Media & Purchases Step

4 Tap Find My iPhone You will see here whether the feature is on or not. To turn it on, simply tap the toggle so it moves to the right. You may need to enter your Apple ID and password here. Step

5 Return to the home screen and tap on Find My app If this isn’t on your home screen, then you can find this in your App library or by tapping the search button on your home screen. Step

6 Tap on the device you want to locate Here you should find your devices listed.