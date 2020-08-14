Google Wear OS is getting a facelift in battle with Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch

With the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch ranges continuing to go from strength-to-strength, Google’s WearOS platform is starting to feel a little forgotten in the smartwatch realm.

However, Google’s next update will bring some improvements that show it hasn’t completely abandoned the operating system that powers popular watches from the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi’s TicWatch range.

In a post on the Android developers blog, Google says an over the air update will drop in the autumn, which’ll boost app startup by up to 20% thanks to some CPU improvements. The company is also promising new hand washing timers and a new weather app, among other new features.

In a blog post, Wear OS product managers wrote: “Wearables showcase important information at a glance. Some of the most used features of Wear OS by Google are hands-free timers and tracking fitness metrics. In response to COVID-19, we built a handwashing timer that helps ensure users practice good hygiene.

“And later this year, you’ll see a beautiful new weather experience for Wear OS by Google. It aims to be easier to read while on the go, with an hourly breakdown of today’s weather to help you plan ahead and provide information about important weather alerts in your area.”

That sounds like it’ll be it until 2021, so no great overhaul here.

Google also says the update will bring support for the brand new 4100 and 4100+ platforms, which promise to supercharge future Wear OS devices to better keep pace with the competition. Even some brand new Wear OS watches are currently running on years-old silicon, so the new platform will be a fine boost for the platform and the manufacturers supporting it.

Are you still a fan of the Wear OS platform? Is Google doing enough to keep pace with Apple and Samsung? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.