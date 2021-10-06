Google is introducing a plethora of new eco-friendly updates, including more sustainable travel routes with Maps.

Google has been working on its eco-footprint lately, as the company has recently come out with a few ways to be more eco-friendly, with a goal to become the ecosystem of choice for the more environmentally conscious.

The company has posted on its official blog about the new greener options, with emphasis on ways to travel more sustainably using Google Maps.

Eco-friendly routing on Maps is now live in the US; with AI and insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, you will now be able to choose the most sustainable route.

The feature should be coming to Europe and other territories next year, but for now, US users you can see the difference between the fastest and most fuel-efficient route, giving the option to save money on fuel and reduce your own carbon footprint.

There is also lite navigation coming soon for cyclists, which will allow cyclists to see important details and updates on their route without having to enter turn-by-turn navigation. This should help encourage more people to bike around, rather than taking the car.

This is also happening with bike and scooter share information; Google hopes to encourage more people to share their information and their enthusiasm about their bikes and scooters, as now you can share information in over 300 cities.

You can find nearby stations and pinpoint how many vehicles are available in cities like Berlin and New York, with the choice to find places to park once you’ve finished your journey.

Moving away from Google Maps, Google is also partnering with energy providers to provide valuable insights and feedback to Nest Renew, a service that is designed to address climate change.

The energy providers that Google has teamed up with are AES, Consumers Energy, Duke Energy, NRG, Portland General Electric, Southern California Edison and Southern Company.

Through Nest Renew, energy providers will have more opportunities to engage with consumers and increase enrollment in Rush Hour Rewards programs, which allow customers to earn rewards when they consume less energy.

You can learn more about Google’s team up with energy providers and how the company is now partnering on Clean Energy Match to support the growth of clean energy by clicking on the link prior.