Google Stadia update means you can finally access captured screenshots and clips

A new update has been released for Google Stadia which adds a feature users have been eagerly awaiting since launch.

While it’s arriving far later than we would have expected, this new update finally allows players to access their captured screenshots and clips from the Stadia website.

The Stadia controller features a “capture” button which saves screenshots and clips, although there has been no way to actually access them since the service’s launch in November 2019.

Now, you can log into your Stadia account and find bespoke capture libraries for individual games in a similar manner to PS4 and Xbox One, making it easy to export clips you fancy sharing on social media and other places.

The closest comparison to Google Stadia’s capture capabilities is Nintendo Switch, as the service is capable of saving screenshots and the last 30 seconds of gameplay, which is achieved by holding down the controller’s capture button.

Google Stadia hasn’t had the most graceful launch, with players lamenting its lack of features at launch and a library of games which sadly hasn’t grow much in recent months. It feels like a glorified beta test, and hopefully the service is only set to improve moving forward.

Major titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers and Baldur’s Gate 3 are all in the works for Stadia, with the latter not being available on PS4 and Xbox One. Stadia has a lot of untapped potential, although there’s a lot working against it that prevent players from really jumping on board.

“Google Stadia’s cloud-streaming service shows a lot of promise, and could be a great option for those who want to game without spending a fortune on a console. But with lots of missing features at launch, Stadia has a long way to go to become a serious challenger to PlayStation and Xbox,” reads our 3.5/5 review.

