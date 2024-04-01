Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Podcast shuts down on Tuesday, here’s how to move to YouTube Music

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Podcasts will be condemned to the Google Graveyard tomorrow, April 2, as the company folds audio shows into the YouTube Music app.

Taking a leaf out of Spotify’s book, Google is combining music streaming and podcasts into a single app. Google announced the plan to shut down in September, but it officially goes into effect tomorrow.

Google is advising people on how to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music to continue being able to enjoy them. You’ve probably received a notification within the app pushing you in that general direction.

It’s a pretty simple process, which Google details below, but you’ll need to do it before the end of July this year. Podcasts have been available within the YouTube Music since April last year.

Google Podcasts
  • From the Google Podcasts app, click Export subscriptions at the top of the screen.
  • Under “Export to YouTube Music,” tap Export.
  • From the YouTube Music app, tap Transfer.
  • Note: If you don’t have YouTube Music installed, you’ll be asked to install the app.
  • Read the disclosure and tap Continue.

You’ll also be able to migrate your subscriptions but downloading them as an OPLM file.

  • Open the Google Podcasts app.
  • At the top of the screen, tap Export subscriptions.
  • Under “Export to another app,” tap Download.

Podcasts join a massive number of Google apps to fall by the wayside in recent years. The likes of Google Stadia, YouTube Stories and Google Duo are among the services to be canned in the last couple of years.

