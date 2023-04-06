Google Pixel Tablet shows up with UWB technology

The Google Pixel Tablet has appeared on the FCC with UWB technology in tow.

Typically, any device showing up with the US regulator indicates a fairly imminent release. It’s second only to an official announcement from the manufacturer in the nailed on ‘this thing is happening’ stakes.

While the Google Pixel Tablet isn’t explicitly named in the filing, all signs point it being Google’s hotly anticipated first party tablet. We know that the device codenamed the GTU8P is made by Google and that it runs on Android, but that it doesn’t have a cellular connection. It’s not a new Pixel phone, then.

It’s almost certainly the Google Pixel Tablet, likely appearing ahead of its full Google I/O unveiling. Expect a pretty speedy turnaround on the device being available in shops some time after the event.

That’s not what’s really interesting here, however. Far more noteworthy is the accompanying reveal that the Google Pixel Tablet will ship with UWB.

Ultra Wide Band connectivity enables pinpoint accuracy when tracking devices, even where there’s no line of sight for GPS tracking. This is the same technology that is available in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, but has thus far gone relatively unused, other than the ability to use a Google phone as a car key.

So why would a tablet benefit from UWB? As 9to5Google speculates, Google could be using it to enable its Tap to Transfer system, which will let you seamlessly hand off media to a Nest speaker, Apple HomePod style.

Google is also know to be building out its own Finder Network for tracking down lost devices and tagged items.